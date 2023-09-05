Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.78.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

