Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $157.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.73. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

