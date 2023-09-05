Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 51,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

