Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $148.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

