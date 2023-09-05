Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 226.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $11,334,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,635,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

