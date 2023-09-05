Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

