Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $826,000 Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 351.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,113 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.85. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $746.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

