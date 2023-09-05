Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 162.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,013,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,776. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ESNT opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

