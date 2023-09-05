Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

