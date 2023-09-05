Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $368.18 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.55.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Company Profile



Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

