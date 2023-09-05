Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589,835 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 524.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 398,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 334,644 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 112,704 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 539,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

