Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 854.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,972,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,834,000 after purchasing an additional 160,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 401,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.88 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.84 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

