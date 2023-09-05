Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,109.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 246,959 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $10,104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 355,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,175,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,970,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,485,443.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

