Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $502,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $394.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,762. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

