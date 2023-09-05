Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ADX opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.