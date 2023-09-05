Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ADX opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
