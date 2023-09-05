Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 448,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 244,996 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

