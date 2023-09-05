Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $813,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 42.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $126.01 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $487.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $2.1661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAC. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

