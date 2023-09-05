Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $914,000 in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $68,185,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

