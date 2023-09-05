Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,018.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,754 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.