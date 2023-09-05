Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LendingClub by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in LendingClub by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 12.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

LendingClub Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LC opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $761.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.96.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub



LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.



