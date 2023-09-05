Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $843,000 Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $345,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $394,535.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,333 shares of company stock worth $5,904,733. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The company’s revenue was up 206.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

