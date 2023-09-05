Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 42,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 409,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 195,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CVE opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

