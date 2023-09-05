Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 11,925 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.68.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on CLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

