Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 16,433 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

