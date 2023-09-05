Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,337 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

