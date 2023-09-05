Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,761 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

UNVR stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

