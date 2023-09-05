Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,863 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.4877 dividend. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

