Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.41. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 14.42 and a one year high of 17.69.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

