Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,751,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after buying an additional 116,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,830,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

LANC stock opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $149.76 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.37%.

LANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

