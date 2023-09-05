Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,766 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,512 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at $28,446,761.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,446,761.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

UiPath Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.69. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

