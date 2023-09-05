Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,062 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.1 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.