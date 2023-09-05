Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 57.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $167.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.30 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $3.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About Arch Resources

Free Report

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

