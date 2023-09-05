Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 39,625 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,625 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 620,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,958,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,339,000 after purchasing an additional 213,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

VMI opened at $255.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.13 and a 12 month high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

