Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,226 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $83,486.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,195,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,716,065.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 38,836 shares of company stock valued at $315,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

