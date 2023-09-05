Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,299 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 33.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 75.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $82.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

