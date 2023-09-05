Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 794 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 134,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

