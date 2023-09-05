Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,696 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Ingevity by 8.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 311.5% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $90.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

