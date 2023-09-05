Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 990 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 170.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR opened at $212.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.41. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.