Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.81%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

