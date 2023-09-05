Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $89.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $142.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,017. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

