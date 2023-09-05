Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

HAFC stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $547.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.