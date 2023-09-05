Head-To-Head Analysis: P3 Health Partners (PIII) and Its Peers

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.56 billion -$88.92 million 18.37

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -136.65% -197.90% -17.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 163 306 0 2.62

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 102.87%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

