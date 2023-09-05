Head to Head Review: Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY) vs. Its Competitors

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nokian Renkaat Oyj to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokian Renkaat Oyj 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nokian Renkaat Oyj Competitors 327 1262 1803 15 2.44

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nokian Renkaat Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of Nokian Renkaat Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nokian Renkaat Oyj and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nokian Renkaat Oyj N/A N/A 9.70 Nokian Renkaat Oyj Competitors $3.16 billion $120.38 million 212.74

Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nokian Renkaat Oyj. Nokian Renkaat Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nokian Renkaat Oyj and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokian Renkaat Oyj N/A N/A N/A Nokian Renkaat Oyj Competitors -8.09% -12.82% 1.20%

Summary

Nokian Renkaat Oyj peers beat Nokian Renkaat Oyj on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment offers tires for forestry machinery; and special tires for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery, as well as retreading materials and truck tires. The Vianor segment sells car and van tires, as well as truck tires under the Nokian brand, and other tire brands; and other automotive products and services. The company offers its products through its own Vianor service centers and service centers run by partners, the Nokian Tyres Authorized Dealer (NAD) partners, the N-Tyre retailers, and other tire and vehicle retailers, as well as online stores. Nokian Renkaat Oyj was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Nokia, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.