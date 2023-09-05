Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74.
About Healthcare Capital
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Capital
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.