Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HLIO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.