Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HLI opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

