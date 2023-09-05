ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ICU Medical by 23.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $144.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average is $171.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

