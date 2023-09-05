Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.3789 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

