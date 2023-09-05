Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) & Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Ingles Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingles Markets and Axfood AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $5.76 billion 0.26 $272.76 million $12.01 6.49 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.35

Analyst Ratings

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingles Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ingles Markets and Axfood AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 3.96% 17.07% 9.73% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.3%. Ingles Markets pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Axfood AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. It operates under the brand names Ingles, Sav-Mor, as well as pharmacies and fuel stations. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

