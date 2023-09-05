Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN) Stake Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 77.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $278,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

BJUN opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

